CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi in EgyptDelhi RainManipur ViolenceMumbai RainsPM Modi US Visit
Home » India » Man Held for Trying to Rape Minor in UP Village
1-MIN READ

Man Held for Trying to Rape Minor in UP Village

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 13:08 IST

Ballia, India

An FIR was lodged under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.(Representational Image: PTI)

An FIR was lodged under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.(Representational Image: PTI)

Surendra Ram was arrested on a complaint from the girl's father in which he alleged that the accused tried to rape his daughter on Sunday evening, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohd Faheem Qureshi said

A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to rape an eight-year-old girl in a village here, police said on Monday.

Surendra Ram was arrested on a complaint from the girl’s father in which he alleged that the accused tried to rape his daughter on Sunday evening, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohd Faheem Qureshi said.

An FIR was lodged under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Ballia
  2. up
  3. minor
  4. Rape
first published:June 26, 2023, 13:08 IST
last updated:June 26, 2023, 13:08 IST