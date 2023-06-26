Man Held for Trying to Rape Minor in UP Village

A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to rape an eight-year-old girl in a village here, police said on Monday.

Surendra Ram was arrested on a complaint from the girl’s father in which he alleged that the accused tried to rape his daughter on Sunday evening, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohd Faheem Qureshi said.

An FIR was lodged under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he added.