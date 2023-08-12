CHANGE LANGUAGE
Man Held with 21 Pistols in Delhi Ahead of Independence Day

August 12, 2023

Representative Image: Shutterstock

A trap was laid and at around 3.20 pm, Chadhar was apprehended and 21 pistols of .32 bore were seized from him, said Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H G S Dhaliwal

Ahead of Independence Day, Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a 32-year-old man and seized 21 pistols from him, officials said on Saturday.

Lal Singh Chadhar, a resident of Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, used to supply illegal weapons in Delhi-NCR after procuring them from Burhanpur in his home state, they said.

Police got information on August 4 that Chadhar was coming near Gandhi Museum on Ring Road to deliver a consignment to one of his contacts, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H G S Dhaliwal said.

A trap was laid and at around 3.20 pm, Chadhar was apprehended and 21 pistols of .32 bore were seized from him, Dhaliwal said.

Chadhar started supplying illegal weapons in Delhi-NCR after coming in contact with one Rajesh Pyasi of Sagar who operated an illegal arms syndicate, the officer said.

To buy the weapons, he borrowed money from a friend and mortgaged his wife’s jewellery as he was expecting to make a good profit, police said, adding that he procured a pistol for Rs 7,000 and sold it for around Rs 30,000.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
