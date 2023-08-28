Man Killed as Motorbike Hits Pillar on Road and Catches Fire in Thane

A 30-year-old man was killed after his motorbike hit a pillar on Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Monday morning, an official said. The two-wheeler then burst into flames, he said.

Authorities were alerted about the accident at around 5.30 am, Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. The man, from the Mira Road area, was proceeding on his motorbike towards Thane on Ghodbunder road when his vehicle dashed against a pillar of the ongoing Metro line work.

He fell down and died on the spot, the official said. Due to the impact of the crash, the motorbike caught fire and was completely charred, he said. After being alerted, local firemen and the disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot and put out the blaze, the official said. The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he added.