Man Kills Friend for Demanding Sexual Favours; Arrested

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his friend over alleged sexual favours here, police said on Thursday.

The victim had gone missing on July 9 from south Delhi and his body was recovered on Wednesday from Dwarka, they said.

According to the police, a complaint was received on July 10 wherein the complainant stated that on July 9 around 10.30 am, his son had informed him that he was going for a job interview. When he didn’t return, a missing report was lodged at Ambedkar Nagar police station.

Later, the complainant said on July 14 that he received a call from an unidentified person claiming that his son was with him and demanded Rs 20 lakh as ransom for his release. A case under section 364A (kidnapping for ransom) of the IPC was registered and investigation was taken up, a senior police officer said.

On July 17, another ransom call was received in which the amount was negotiated for Rs 15 lakh. The accused asked the complainant to come to Palika Bazar at Connaught Place and later at the gate number-2 of GIP Mall in Noida. When the complainant went to both spots, he found that the alleged caller was trying to mislead him as nobody turned up, the officer said.

The numbers used for the ransom calls were found from Supaul, Bihar, he said.

During investigation, it was revealed that on July 9, the victim had bought a pizza from Plaza Mall at Dwarka Sector-16 and paid the bill online. Police got the CCTV footage of the mall and saw the victim getting out of a car with a person. He was last seen eating pizza there, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Police found a special mark and a word at the fuel tank lid of the swift car from which the victim was seen de-boarding. They analysed the CCTV footage from Dwarka Sector-16 to New Ashok Nagar which led towards to accused person, the DCP said.

During interrogation, he disclosed that he met the deceased at a party in Delhi, following which they started meeting each other. The deceased was unemployed and used to meet the accused for a job, police said.

They were known to each other. The accused was helping him in applying for the job. On July 9, the accused called the victim at Moolchand and asked him to bring his resume. They went to Dwarka Sector-16 where the victim purchased a pizza from a mall, Chowdhary said.

They took beer too and went towards a lonely place at Dwarka Sector-14. When they found a secluded place, the accused stopped his car. The accused had a grudge against the victim for demanding sexual favours. He took out his pistol and shot the victim dead, police said.

Thereafter, he packed the body in a suitcase and dumped it in a drain near Dwarka Sector-14B. He dumped the blood-stained car sheets and other articles in Yamuna river, the DCP said.

On July 12, he also threw his pistol in Yamuna River. He got to know that the family members of the victim have lodged a missing report. Thereafter, he purchased a fake SIM cad and made a ransom call to his family to mislead the investigation, police said.

He was studying masters in Noida where he came in contact with some students from Bihar and purchased the pistol from one of his friends to impress people during parties, they said.

According to the police, the accused and the victim had met earlier around two to three times at Mayur Vihar and Noida for the purpose of the job.

The uncle of the victim said they had tried to search him and when they failed, they approached police.

”My elder brother, the father of the victim, received ransom calls where the alleged person demanded of Rs 20 lakh. He was ready to give the money and insisted that he first wanted to talk to his son,” he said.

The mother of the victim said, ”He took a file of his resume and left home around 10.30 am. I last called him around 12.30 pm and asked him to have lunch on time. Sine then, his phone was found switched off.”