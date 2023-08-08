Man Kills Neighbour, Injures Another in Delhi

A 47-year-old farmer was stabbed to death and another suffered injuries after being attacked allegedly by their neighbour in southwest Delhi’s Jaffarpur Kalan, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Vinod, suspected that the victim had performed "black magic" on him, they said.

The incident took place on Monday.

Sunil was stabbed to death by Vinod, his neighbour. Another neighbour, Rajpal, tried to save Sunil and suffered stab injuries. He is undergoing treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Jaffarpur Kalan police station and Vinod, a resident of Surhera village, was arrested, Vardhan said.

Vinod said he attacked Sunil with a kitchen knife on the suspicion that he had put a spell on him. They also had an altercation a week ago over Vinod defecating in Sunil’s field, Vardhan said.

Sunil was a farmer while Rajpal is in government service. Vinod is unemployed, the police said.