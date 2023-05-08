CHANGE LANGUAGE
Man Kills Wife After Dispute in Amethi
Man Kills Wife After Dispute in Amethi

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 14:13 IST

Amethi, India

Police said Fariyad Ali killed his wife Sakina Bano after an altercation. (Representational Image/PTI)

The incident took place on Sunday night in Itraura village in the Jagdishpur area.

A woman was allegedly killed by her husband following an altercation in a village here, police said on Monday.

Police said Fariyad Ali killed his wife Sakina Bano after an altercation and fled from the spot.

A hunt has been launched to track down Ali.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:May 08, 2023, 14:13 IST
last updated:May 08, 2023, 14:13 IST