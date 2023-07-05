CHANGE LANGUAGE
Man Lynched in Meghalaya on Suspicion of Being Cattle Lifter
Man Lynched in Meghalaya on Suspicion of Being Cattle Lifter

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 14:16 IST

Shillong Cantonment, India

A man, hailing from Assam, was lynched in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district on the suspicion of being a cattle lifter, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Baklagre village of Selsella on Monday night.

District Superintendent of Police, Vivekanand Singh, told PTI the victim identified as Aynal Hoque of Purandiara village was severely beaten up by the villagers at Baklagre while he was trying to run away with two cows.

He said, Hoque was caught and lynched and by the time the police team reached the spot, he had succumbed to his injuries.

Hoque was arrested in the past and had a number of cases registered against him under Tura police station.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
