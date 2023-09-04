Man Opens Fire During Argument Over Land Dispute in Mumbai, None Hurt; Accused Arrested

A 51-year-old man allegedly opened fire during heated argument with a group of people over a land dispute in suburban Mumbai, but no one was injured, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Mankhurd on Sunday and the accused, Mustakeem Ahmed Sheikh, has been arrested, they said.

According to a Mankhurd police station official, Sheikh fired one round after an argument broke out between him and a group of people regarding a land dispute.

After the firing, in which no one was injured, he fled the spot, but was later arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 307 (attempt to murder), as well as the Arms Act, said the official.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man was arrested from Tanaji Nagar in suburban Malad after a country-made pistol and ’live’ cartridges were recovered from his possession, said a second official.

A probe was underway to ascertain from where he bought the weapon and for what purpose, he said.