Man Or Satan? The Story of Goa's Dupatta Killer Who Killed His 16 'Brides'

‘Mahanand: Monis vo Soitan’ (Mahanand: Man or Satan)’, a play based on the life of a gruesome rapist and murderer, who killed 16 women on the pretext of love and marriage, brought Mahanand Naik’s criminal psyche to the general public.

The satan of Goa, Naik began his murder spree in 1994 when he was a 25-year-old young man but little is known about him in the era of Aftab Poonawalla and Manoj Sane.

Naik drove an autorickshaw in Shiroda, about 40km south of Goa’s capital Panaji and found his prey in vulnerable, economically weaker women in the age bracket of 20-30 years as they could not afford proper legal representation and would prove no hindrance to his nefarious plans.

Mahanand Naik’s Victims

In 1994, Naik killed the first of his 16 victims — 30-year-old Gulabi Gaonkar. She was a tailor in the Ponda market, near the autorickshaw stand where Mahanand worked.

When Gulabi’s decomposed body was found a day after the murder, a witness told police that a bearded man met her regularly, based on which Naik was held.

However, he was later released after many autorickshaw drivers confirmed he was present on the stand on the day of the murder as nobody had noticed him slip away and return in the sleepy hours of the afternoon.

His first murder helped him create a template for the rest of the deeds he was about to commit.

Two months later, he killed her 21-year-old neighbour, who was found hanging with her dupatta. But since since the victim’s family was poor, the investigation ended before it had begun.

His third victim, 19-year-old Vassanti Gaude, was a poor housemaid in Ponda. Mahanand promised to give her Rs 50,000. On September 11, 1995, Vassanti accompanied him to a deserted spot in nearby Shantinagar and that was the last time she was ever seen, the TOI report said.

Why did Naik Kill 16 women?

Following his arrest on April 21, 2009, Mahanand told police his modus operandi. He told police that he used to introduce himself as a businessman and told most women that they were his father’s choice for marriage.

He had only one condition for them – they should keep mum about the match until they had met his sister and aunt, wearing their best ornaments. He would then take these women to the murder spot and kill them.

How Did He Come To Know As ‘Dupatta Killer’

Naik during the interrogation revealed that after his first murder, he only used dupattas to kill the women. His notorious way of killing the victims earned him the name of ‘Dupatta Killer.’

When The Dupatta Killer was Hunted

Following Mahanand’s arrest in April 2009, more details of the case and his character became known. Upon investigation, it was revealed that he committed the crime for money and sex.

Mahanand has been found guilty of two murders, and hearings in the other cases are still on. He was sentenced to life on July 20, 2011, and had been in jail for the past 14 years. He was granted a 21-day parole from the Central Jail at Colvale in June this year.