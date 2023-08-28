Man Poisons His Family Members, Attempts Suicide Over Debt in Rajasthan

A 30-year-old man attempted suicide after allegedly killing his wife and son over a financial debt in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Pratap Nagar area when Manoj Sharma (30) mixed some poisonous substance in ‘halwa’ and served it to his family, Station House Officer (SHO) Zaheer Abbas.

Sharma’s wife Sakshi (28) and 5-month-old son Atharv died. While Sharma and his daughter Niya are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the SHO said. Sharma lived with his family at a rented house in Pratap Nagar, police said, adding that he had taken a huge debt and was grappling with family issues as well.