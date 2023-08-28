CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Man Poisons His Family Members, Attempts Suicide Over Debt in Rajasthan
1-MIN READ

Man Poisons His Family Members, Attempts Suicide Over Debt in Rajasthan

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 07:56 IST

Jaipur, India

Sharma's wife Sakshi (28) and 5-month-old son Atharv died.(Representative Image/News18)

The incident occurred in the Pratap Nagar area when Manoj Sharma (30) mixed some poisonous substance in 'halwa' and served it to his family, Station House Officer (SHO) Zaheer Abbas

A 30-year-old man attempted suicide after allegedly killing his wife and son over a financial debt in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Pratap Nagar area when Manoj Sharma (30) mixed some poisonous substance in ‘halwa’ and served it to his family, Station House Officer (SHO) Zaheer Abbas.

Sharma’s wife Sakshi (28) and 5-month-old son Atharv died. While Sharma and his daughter Niya are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the SHO said. Sharma lived with his family at a rented house in Pratap Nagar, police said, adding that he had taken a huge debt and was grappling with family issues as well.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
  1. Rajasthan
first published:August 28, 2023, 07:46 IST
last updated:August 28, 2023, 07:56 IST