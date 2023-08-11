CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Parliament Monsoon SessionUttarakhand RainsDelhi NewsBihar Hospital VideoRBI MPC
Home » India » Man, Returning from Abroad, Beats Wife to Death in Kerala Over Suspected Infidelity
1-MIN READ

Man, Returning from Abroad, Beats Wife to Death in Kerala Over Suspected Infidelity

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 14:26 IST

Thrissur, India

Police said he was doubtful of his wife’s activities and accused her of cheating. (Image: News18)

Police said he was doubtful of his wife’s activities and accused her of cheating. (Image: News18)

Police said after killing his 46-year-old wife, the man reached Viyyur police station in the early hours of Friday and surrendered

A 56-year-old man allegedly beat his wife to death on Friday at Viyyur near here after suspecting her of infidelity, police said. The accused, Unnikrishnan, had been working abroad for some time. He allegedly committed the crime three days after returning to the country, they said.

After killing his 46-year-old wife, the man reached Viyyur police station in the early hours of Friday and surrendered, they said.

“He was abroad and reached Kerala on August 8,” a police officer told PTI, adding that the accused has confessed to the crime.

Police said he doubted his wife’s activities and assaulted her after accusing her of cheating.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. infidelity
  2. murder
first published:August 11, 2023, 14:26 IST
last updated:August 11, 2023, 14:26 IST