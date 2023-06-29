CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Man Run Over by Train in UP's Amethi
1-MIN READ

Man Run Over by Train in UP's Amethi

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 15:05 IST

Amethi, India

Gauriganj Police Station SHO Akhand Dev Mishra said police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.(Representative Image/News18)

Gauriganj Police Station SHO Akhand Dev Mishra said police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.(Representative Image/News18)

Afsar Ali, a resident of the Madan ka Purva Pachehri area, was hit by Lucknow Prayagraj special train near the Varna Tikar railway crossing, and died on the spot

A 28-year-old man crossing the railway track here while on phone was run over by a train on Thursday, police said. Afsar Ali, a resident of the Madan ka Purva Pachehri area, was hit by Lucknow Prayagraj special train near the Varna Tikar railway crossing, and died on the spot, police said.

Gauriganj Police Station SHO Akhand Dev Mishra said police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
