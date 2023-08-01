Man Run Over by Truck Engaged in Road Construction Project in Rajasthan's Kota

A 30-year-old motorcyclist died on Tuesday after he was run over by a speeding truck engaged in the Bharatmala road development project in Kota district of Rajasthan, police said. Vinod Meena (30), a resident of Dhadwara village in the Mandana police station area, died at a hospital in Kota.

Meena was run over by the truck causing fatal injuries Monday evening when he was returning home on a motorcycle, police said.

Holding the private company engaged in the road construction project and its truck driver responsible for the accident, the angry family members accompanied by villagers refused to conduct the last rites until the family of the deceased was compensated.

They assembled outside the company’s site office and demanded compensation, Mandana police station sub-inspector Abdul Kalam said.

Following assurance of compensation of Rs 15 lakh, the kin agreed to the last rites later in the day. The truck driver was held and his truck seized while further investigation in the matter was underway, the police officer said.