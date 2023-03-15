CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Man Sentenced to Death for Raping, Killing 9-year-old Girl in UP
1-MIN READ

Man Sentenced to Death for Raping, Killing 9-year-old Girl in UP

PTI

Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 23:22 IST

Ghaziabad, India

Special POCSO Judge Amit Kumar Prajpati said the culprit should be hanged till death. (News18/File)

On August 18 last year, two sisters, aged nine and six, were lured by Kashyap who promised to give them ice creams. He took them on his bicycle to a sugarcane field, and tried to rape both the girls

A court here on Wednesday awarded death sentence to a man for raping and killing a nine-year-old girl last year.

Special POCSO Judge Amit Kumar Prajpati said the culprit should be hanged till death.

Kapil Kashyap was held guilty by the court on Monday and the court had reserved its decision for Wednesday, Special Public Prosecutor Sanjiv Bakharwa said.

On August 18 last year, two sisters, aged nine and six, were lured by Kashyap who promised to give them ice creams. He took them on his bicycle to a sugarcane field, and tried to rape both the girls.

The six-year-old tried to save herself but Kashyap slapped her and she became unconscious. He thought she had died, Bakharwa said. He added that Kashyap raped the nine-year-old and then strangled her to death.

Initially, based on their father’s complaint, a kidnapping case was registered. During investigation, murder and rape sections of the Indian Penal Code were added along with provisions of the The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. PTI COR ABN   ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 15, 2023, 23:22 IST
last updated:March 15, 2023, 23:22 IST
