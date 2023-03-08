CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Holi 2023Women's DayBengaluru NewsMumbai RainUmesh Pal Murder
Home » India » Man Set on Fire During Holi Celebrations in Telangana
1-MIN READ

Man Set on Fire During Holi Celebrations in Telangana

Published By: Jessica Jani

PTI

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 19:58 IST

Sangareddy (Sangareddi), India

The victim sustained severe burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad, police said. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The victim sustained severe burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad, police said. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The man was told by the person not to apply colour to him, but the former smeared him with colour and enraged over the same, he poured petrol on the man and allegedly set him on fire

A man was set ablaze allegedly by another person after he sprinkled colour on the latter in Medak district. He is undergoing treatment in hospital, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Marpally village of Regode mandal on Tuesday during Holi celebrations following an argument between them, they said.

The man was told by the person not to apply colour to him, but the former smeared him with colour and enraged over the same, he poured petrol on the man and allegedly set him on fire.

The victim sustained severe burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad, police said.

RELATED NEWS

A case was registered and the accused has been taken into custody. Further probe is on.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. holi
  2. man set ablaze
  3. Telangana
first published:March 08, 2023, 19:58 IST
last updated:March 08, 2023, 19:58 IST
Read More