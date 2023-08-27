CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :G20 SummitPM ModiMuzzafarnagarMadurai Train FireChandrayaan-3
Home » India » Man Shot Dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar, Wife and Her Partner on the Run
1-MIN READ

Man Shot Dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar, Wife and Her Partner on the Run

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: August 27, 2023, 12:53 IST

Muzaffarnagar, India

The incident took place on Saturday night at Mujheda village under the Miranpur police station. (Representative Image/News18)

The incident took place on Saturday night at Mujheda village under the Miranpur police station. (Representative Image/News18)

The 45-year-old, who owned a brick kiln, was opposed to Shama and akib being in a relationship and therefore, they killed him, the victim's brother Nawajuddin alleged in his complaint to police

A man was shot dead here in Uttar Pradesh following which his wife and her partner were booked by police, an official said on Sunday. Mehrajuddin’s wife Shama and her partner Akib are at large, Circle Officer (CO) Shakil Ahmad said. The incident took place on Saturday night at Mujheda village under the Miranpur police station.

The 45-year-old, who owned a brick kiln, was opposed to Shama and Akib being in a relationship and therefore, they killed him, the victim’s brother Nawajuddin alleged in his complaint to police. The CO said Mehrajuddin was shot when he was sleeping.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. up
first published:August 27, 2023, 12:53 IST
last updated:August 27, 2023, 12:53 IST