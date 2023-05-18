CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Man Shot Dead Near Delhi's Jama Masjid
Man Shot Dead Near Delhi's Jama Masjid

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 15:23 IST

New Delhi, India

The incident took place near the Ya-Rub-Chala De Hotel. (Representational Image/PTI)

The police, upon reaching the spot, found that the victim Sameer had already been sent to a hospital where he was declared dead

A 30-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by an unknown assailant early on Thursday in central Delhi’s Jama Masjid area, police said.

The incident took place near the Ya-Rub-Chala De Hotel, they said.

The police, upon reaching the spot, found that the victim Sameer had already been sent to a hospital where he was declared dead, a senior officer said.

A resident of Chitla Gate in the Chawri Bazar area, Sameer was the brother-in-law of the Ya-Rub-Chala De Hotel owner. He had a bullet injury on his head, the police said.

    Legal action has been initiated and an investigation is underway, they said.

    Several teams have been formed to nab the accused, they added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
