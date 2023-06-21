CHANGE LANGUAGE
Man Slits Hyderabad Techie's Throat for Rejecting His Marriage Proposal, Arrested
1-MIN READ

Man Slits Hyderabad Techie's Throat for Rejecting His Marriage Proposal, Arrested

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 21:05 IST

Hyderabad, India

The girl was working in a company in Hyderabad and resided at a hostel in Gachibowli area. (Representative image)

The woman, a 22-year-old software engineer, is currently has been hospitalised in Hyderabad with grievous injuries. The incident occurred on Tuesday in Puppalaguda under the limits of Narsingi police station

A man allegedly slit a woman’s throat for refusing to marry him in Hyderabad late Tuesday night.

The police said accused Ganesh, who works as a food delivery boy, wanted to marry the victim, who happens to be his relative. However, the girl who hails from Piduguralla in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh, had rejected his proposal.

The girl was working in a company in Hyderabad and resided at a hostel in Gachibowli area.

According to police, Ganesh went to the girl’s hostel on Tuesday night and later took her to a place near T-Grill Hotel in Puppalaguda where he once again put forward his marriage proposal. However, the girl rejected his proposal which led to an argument between the two. Later, the youth took out a knife he was carrying in his bag and attacked her. The girl also suffered stab injuries on her neck, face and hands.

After being alerted by some passersby on Dial 100, police rushed to the spot. They shifted the girl to the hospital and arrested Ganesh. Further investigation is underway.

(With IANS inputs)

first published:June 21, 2023, 21:05 IST
last updated:June 21, 2023, 21:05 IST