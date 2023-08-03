CHANGE LANGUAGE
Man Slits Wrist in Suicide Attempt Outside Maha Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis' Office

Reported By: Yesha Kotak

Edited By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 11:21 IST

Mumbai, India

The man injured himself by slashing his left wrist by a cutter. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The police has issued him a notice under Section 41 (A)(1) of CrPC and a case under IPC Section 309 has been registered

A 46-year-old man attempted suicide outside the office of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday. He injured himself by slashing his left wrist with the help of a cutter he had brought along with him.

The man — belonging to Maharashtra’s Satara district — has been admitted to GT Hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered under IPC Section 309 (Attempt to commit suicide) at the Marine Drive Police Station and a notice under Section 41(A)(1) of CrPC has been issued to him.

Further investigation is underway.

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

first published:August 03, 2023, 11:21 IST
