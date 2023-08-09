CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Parliament Monsoon SessionUttarakhand RainsMumbai Viral VideoShimla Truck AccidentNuh Violence
Home » India » Man Stabbed Outside Delhi Mall, Dies
1-MIN READ

Man Stabbed Outside Delhi Mall, Dies

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 20:01 IST

Delhi, India

A case of attempt to murder was registered and an investigation taken up. (File rep image)

A case of attempt to murder was registered and an investigation taken up. (File rep image)

It was found that Mohammad Kaif had an altercation with some boys outside City Square Mall. Kaif was beaten and stabbed by Sohil, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, and his friends

A 22-year-old man died after he was allegedly beaten up and stabbed outside a mall in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, police said on Wednesday.

The alleged attack occurred on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said officers at Rajouri Garden police station received information about the stabbing late on Tuesday.

It was found that Mohammad Kaif had an altercation with some boys outside City Square Mall. Kaif was beaten and stabbed by Sohil, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, and his friends, the officer said.

A case of attempt to murder was registered and an investigation taken up. Sohil was traced and apprehended on Wednesday. Kaif died during treatment on Wednesday, Veer said.

According to the police, the victim suffered two stab injuries on his thigh, severing a vital vein.

It was alleged that both the parties were under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred. It seems that the scuffle broke out over some petty issue. The reason behind it is being ascertained, the police said.

Efforts are underway to trace the other suspects, they added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. delhi
  2. stabbed
first published:August 09, 2023, 20:01 IST
last updated:August 09, 2023, 20:01 IST