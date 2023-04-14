Man Stabbed to Death In Broad Daylight in Delhi's Khajuri Chowk

A 27-year-old security guard was allegedly stabbed to death by an unidentified person in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Chowk area, police said on Friday.

Varun, the victim, was a resident of Sonia Vihar, they said.

The alleged stabbing took place around 5.20 pm on Thursday. Varun was on his way to visit his sister in Garhi Mendu and had come to Khajuri Chowk to buy fruits, the police said.

According to the police, 25-year-old Khajuri Khas resident Karan was passing by when Varun waved at him and said that someone had stabbed him with an ice pick. Karan acted as a Good Samaritan and took Varun to Pentagram Nursing Home in Bhajanpura.

When the police arrived at the hospital, they learnt that Varun had been stabbed three times in the abdomen. Varun was then referred to the Trauma Centre at Civil Lines where he succumbed at 8:59 pm, a senior police officer said.

Varun was allegedly stabbed at Old Wazirabad Road, a very busy location during the day, he said.

A case of murder has been registered, the police said, adding that efforts are being made to establish the motive.

