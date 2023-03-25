CHANGE LANGUAGE
Man Strangles Wife, Kills Self in UP's Kaushambi
Man Strangles Wife, Kills Self in UP's Kaushambi

PTI

March 25, 2023

Kaushambi, India

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said. (File photo)

Sajan Pasi of Sujalpur Bamrauli village in Kokhraj allegedly killed his wife Rani (48) after an argument on Friday night

A 50-year-old man allegedly killed himself by jumping in front of a train after strangling his wife in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Sajan Pasi of Sujalpur Bamrauli village in Kokhraj allegedly killed his wife Rani (48) after an argument on Friday night, they said.

Pasi then jumped in front of a goods train on the Delhi-Howrah line near the village, Kokhraj police station in-charge Ramesh Patel said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
