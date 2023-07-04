Man 'Urinates' Near Shivaji Statue, Sparking 'Disturbance' in Telangana Town

A man, who allegedly urinated near a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji in Gajwel town of Siddipet district was “assaulted and paraded" on the road by a group of people triggering “tension" with members of two groups of different communities holding protests.

One person was injured after some members of another group “attacked" him following the incident that happened on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, one man, in an “inebriated" condition, allegedly urinated near the statue on Monday night and some persons caught him and handed him over to police and lodged a complaint.

The man was allegedly assaulted and paraded on the road amid sloganeering by the mob before being handed over to police.

A video on social media showed one man surrounded by a group of people and later the man pouring water near the spot (where he allegedly urinated).

Later, some members of the man’s community attacked and injured one person, who was among the people who handed over the man to the police sparking “disturbance" in the town.

Protesting against the incident of the man being “assaulted and paraded" a bandh call was given in Gajwel town for Tuesday and when a procession was being taken out in an area an altercation broke out between two groups even as police intervened and dispersed members of both the groups.

“The situation is under control. Three persons including the man who urinated near the statue and two others who attacked and injured a person were arrested," a senior police official said adding five cases were registered including on charge of hurting religious feelings and attempt to murder among other sections of IPC.

Further investigations were on, the official said.

Gajwel Assembly constituency is represented by BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.