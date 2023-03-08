Man Who Hurled Petrol Bomb on RSS Functionary's House Arrested in Coimbatore

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on charges of hurling a petrol bomb on the house of an RSS functionary here and search is on for two of his accomplices, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Kovaipudur on September 22 last year, as a follow up of the Centre banning Popular Front of India.

Incidents of stone pelting and bomb hurling took place at six places across the city.

Police had spread a dragnet for the accused. However, they have been shifting their hideouts frequently and also changed sim cards to avert arrest.

Based on a tip off about their location, police on Tuesday arrested Mohammed Shafi.

