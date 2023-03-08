CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Man Who Hurled Petrol Bomb on RSS Functionary's House Arrested in Coimbatore

PTI

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 21:01 IST

Coimbatore, India

Based on a tip off about their location, police on Tuesday arrested Mohammed Shafi. (Rep photo: Reuters)

Police had spread a dragnet for the accused. However, they have been shifting their hideouts frequently and also changed sim cards to avert arrest

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on charges of hurling a petrol bomb on the house of an RSS functionary here and search is on for two of his accomplices, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Kovaipudur on September 22 last year, as a follow up of the Centre banning Popular Front of India.

Incidents of stone pelting and bomb hurling took place at six places across the city.

Police had spread a dragnet for the accused. However, they have been shifting their hideouts frequently and also changed sim cards to avert arrest.

Based on a tip off about their location, police on Tuesday arrested Mohammed Shafi.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
