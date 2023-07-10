CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mangalore: Youth Held Under POCSO For Impregnating Minor Girl
Mangalore: Youth Held Under POCSO For Impregnating Minor Girl

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 13:51 IST

Mangalore, India

The victim's mother filed the complaint after finding out that her daughter was four months pregnant, based on which the arrest was made

A youth in Dakshina Kannada district has been arrested for having a physical relationship with a minor girl and impregnating her.

Police sources said the youth, identified as Karthik from Kalmandka village in Sullia taluk, has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The arrest was made based on the complaint from the victim’s mother at the Bellare police station in Sullia.

Sources said the girl had complained of stomach pain on July 7 and was admitted to the Sullia government hospital. After scanning, the doctors found that she was four months pregnant.

The girl was questioned and she revealed the name of Karthik. Later, the victim’s mother filed a complaint with the police.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
