Mangaluru: BJP MLA Questions Suspension of 2 Govt Officials for Not Inviting Priyank Kharge to Panchayat Event​

In the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting in Mangalore, BJP MLA Umanath Kotian alleged to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that Moodbidri Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer (EO) Dayavathi and Iruvail Gram Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Kanthappa were suspended for not mentioning Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Priyank Kharge’s name on the invitation cards for a panchayat event.

The invitation cards were for the inauguration of Iruvail panchayat’s new building in Moodbidri on 31, July.

He further alleged why the program was cancelled and why did the Chief Executive Officer suspend both government officials even after they followed the program guidelines issued by the District Commissioner’s office only. He said they need answers for it.

“As per the DC office, the invitation cards were printed and guest’s names were mentioned including the speaker UT Khader’s name. But the CEO and DC directed that the program be called off immediately. However, the invitation card was printed as per DC’s guidelines. But 2 officials were suspended by the CEO. Why did the CEO suspend them? And why shouldn’t we do an inauguration?” said Moodbidri BJP MLA Umanath Kotian.

Questioning the existence of a rule that mandates the invitation of the panchayat minister to all gram panchayat-related programs, BJP MLA said, “There are some 5950 gram panchayats in our state. Will the minister attend every function in these panchayats? Isn’t the district in-charge minister enough?"

Speaking to News18, RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge hit out at the BJP MLA and said, “It is not me who has made the protocols. Forget me but the invitation card didn’t even have Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s name."

“They are fine inviting RSS members and others who have nothing to do with the gram panchayat program but can’t mention a Minister’s name. Whether PM comes or not to the program his name needs to be mentioned because that’s the protocol. Also, the government fund is utilized for such programs, thus, it was a breach of protocol and the rule was cited clearly by CEO," he added.

However, after BJP MLA expressed outrage, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured him that the matter will be seriously looked into and the report would be sought.

“They received orders from higher-ups to take action against officials who hadn’t mentioned Priyank Kharge’s name in the invitation. Will look into it and a report will be sought”, said CM Siddaramaiah.