Manipur: Curfew Relaxation Cancelled in Imphal East & West Districts With Immediate Effect

A relaxation in curfew was cancelled in both Imphal East and Imphal West districts on Thursday, according to a notification issued by the Manipur government. The curfew relaxation from 5:00 am to 8:00 pm for August 3rd is cancelled with immediate effect, an order passed by the District Magistrate’s office said.

Further, all persons belonging to essential services such as the Health, PHED, Municipal Officials/ Staff, Power (MSPDCL/MSPCL), Media personnel and functioning of Courts shall be exempted from further imposition of curfew after the expiry of the said period of relaxation, the notification further said.