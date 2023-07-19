Manipur Ethnic Violence: Caught in Crossfire, Villagers Seek Deployment of More Central Forces

As Manipur grapples with ethnic violence involving Meiteis and Kukis, several other communities in its villages are also suffering the perils of conflict, living amid danger and uncertainty every day. In Ward Number 9 of Kwatka Municipal Council between Phuoljang and Phaogakchao villages, there is palpable fear among inhabitants as they face unannounced gunfire and the alleged “nonchalant attitude" of local authorities.

In the humble settlement dotted by small huts, fresh scars of violence are etched on walls and roofs that bear innumerable chinks caused by bullets from the relentless crossfire. Inside, the furniture and kitchen utensils are riddled with countless holes, each one representing a bullet that pierced through the fragile walls and serving as a haunting reminder of the danger that lurks outside.

Speaking on behalf of the villagers of Phaogakchao, Wahid Rehman describes the dire situation they find themselves in. “We are living on the edge, with no certainty about the future. The crossfire begins suddenly, and it can last for hours on end. We have seen some of our fellow villagers flee to nearby relatives to escape the situation, but for those of us who have nowhere else to go, we are forced to live with the constant reminder of the dangers we face," he says.

As the violence unfolds just a stone’s throw away from their homes, some residents of Phuoljang say they feel abandoned by local authorities. Ifaf Mayum Y. Khan’s words resonate with his fellow villagers of Phuoljang.

The clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities started in May, just 2-3 km from this place. Since then, our peace has been destroyed. Nobody has come to understand the pain of our livesneither the local MLA nor any government officials," Mayum told.