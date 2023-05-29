Manipur Violence: 5, Including cop, Dead in Fresh Clashes; 40 Kuki Militants Killed in Police Crackdown

At least five people, including a policeman, were killed and 12 injured in a fresh bout of violence reported in several parts of Manipur on Sunday, days ahead of Union Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the crisis-hit state. The injured security personnel was admitted to Raj Medicity Hospital for treatment.
According to an ANI report, fresh violence erupted in several parts of the state after alleged Kuki militants, branded ‘terrorists’ by the state government, set ablaze many houses in Serou and Sugunu areas in the Kakching district on Sunday. An official said clashes broke out in the early morning hours on Sunday at several places surrounding the Imphal Valley.
Later in the day, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said at least 40 armed militants involved in torching houses and firing at civilians have been killed in counterinsurgency operations.
“We have taken strict action. Till now we have reports that around 40 terrorists have been eliminated," Singh said while addressing the media at the Darbar Hall of the chief minister’s secretariat.
Fresh Violence Erupts in Manipur
- Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated that a number of Kuki militants in combat attire were eliminated by the security forces, who had been battling armed groups for more than eight hours in several parts of the state beset by ethnic rioting.
- The latest clashes broke out after the army commenced combing operations to de-arm communities in order to restore law and order and bring peace. Singh claimed that these clashes were not between rival communities but between Kuki militants and security forces.
- Quoting a top official, a PTI report said the house of BJP MLA Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh was vandalised and his two vehicles were set on fire at Uripok in Imphal West.
- Police said that one person died and another sustained bullet injury after suspected Kuki militants opened fire at Phayeng in Imphal West district.
- At Napat, Serou and Sugnu in the Kakching district, militants set fire to some 80 houses of the Meitei community prompting village residents to flee at midnight hours.
- One police personnel was killed and another injured at Sugnu in the firing. Six persons were also injured at Sugnu and another four at Serou.
- Armed militants also torched two houses and fired upon village residents in Yaingangpokpi in the Imphal East district.
- Armed Kuki militants attacked Phougakchao Ikhai, Torbung and Kangvai areas in the Bishnupur district on Saturday night, torching more than 30 houses belonging to the Meitei community.