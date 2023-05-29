Manipur Violence: 5, Including cop, Dead in Fresh Clashes; 40 Kuki Militants Killed in Police Crackdown

At least five people, including a policeman, were killed and 12 injured in a fresh bout of violence reported in several parts of Manipur on Sunday, days ahead of Union Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the crisis-hit state. The injured security personnel was admitted to Raj Medicity Hospital for treatment.

According to an ANI report, fresh violence erupted in several parts of the state after alleged Kuki militants, branded ‘terrorists’ by the state government, set ablaze many houses in Serou and Sugunu areas in the Kakching district on Sunday. An official said clashes broke out in the early morning hours on Sunday at several places surrounding the Imphal Valley.

Later in the day, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said at least 40 armed militants involved in torching houses and firing at civilians have been killed in counterinsurgency operations.

“We have taken strict action. Till now we have reports that around 40 terrorists have been eliminated," Singh said while addressing the media at the Darbar Hall of the chief minister’s secretariat.

