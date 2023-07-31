Manipur: Funding Radicals, Nepali Traders as Spies, How China & Pakistan are Adding Fuel to Crisis | Exclusive

The intelligence note accessed by News18 indicates that some external forces are fuelling the crisis in Manipur that has left 150 people dead over the past three months for their advantage.

A UN report in January had indicated about the large-scale poppy cultivation in Myanmar, near Manipur border, since the country’s junta seized power from the government in a coup in February 2021.

In India’s context, the government of Manipur, which shares border with Myanmar, had launched a campaign ‘war on drugs’ in 2017 and had destroyed thousands of acres of poppy farms in the state.

Thus, there was a protest by Kukis in the hills some months later against the Meiteis, who live in the valley, over the latter’s demand to be included in the Scheduled Tribes category.

It is learnt that China wants to take advantage of the tension. China’s Secret Service (MSS) is using Nepali traders as spies in India’s northeast, who are funding radical groups in the region.

China and Pakistan are using Nepal as an unknown and silent territory to infiltrate the region with terrorists and weapons, and are funding radicals.

According to the weapon recoveries in Manipur, most are Chinese and have been sent via Myanmar in a systematic way over the period of time.

Recently, heavily armed groups from Myanmar started setting buildings on fire in Moreh area on July 26, making way for another clash between Kukis and Meiteis. Later, it was found that they were all equipped with Chinese weapons and arms.

Another reason for China and Pakistan to take advantage of the Manipur crisis is its connectivity to other South Asian countries and to tell the world that no development has been made in the northeast by the Indian government.

On the contrary, the Centre has initiated large-scale development in the northeast in terms of road connectivity in Imphal-Moreh, Sikkim-Kalimpong-Darjeeling region, Dima-Kohima road and Nagaon bypass in Arunachal Pradesh; increase in the number of airports; withdrawing Armed Forces’ Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from most regions.