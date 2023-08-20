Manipur Govt Likely to Hand Over 1,400 Temporary Homes to the Displaced By Aug-End

The Manipur government is likely to hand over at least 1,400 temporary houses to those displaced because of the violence by the end of the month, say sources.

In June, Manipur CM N Biren Singh had announced at a press conference: “We will build nearly 4,000 homes for the displaced. These will be two room sets.”

GOVT BUILDS HOUSES FOR THE DISPLACED

According to the information available, 200 houses are under construction near Sajiwa Jail in Imphal East district and are nearing completion. Officials said, “Each house will have two rooms and a toilet. There will be common kitchens, while 10 houses will form a row.”

In addition, 200 prefabricated houses for at least 400 families are being built in the Yaithibi Loukol area in Thoubal district. The construction of 400 pre-fabricated houses for inmates residing in relief camps opened in Moirang, Thanga and Kumbiareas is also on in Kwakta. The arrangement is expected to house as many as 500 internally displaced families.

Revamp work of the pre-existing structures at Sericulture Training Institute Campus, Kwakta, is underway. At least 70 families will be able to take shelter at the campus.

Pre-fabricated houses are also being built at Sekmai in Imphal West district. At least 80% construction work of houses for 200 families is completed in Sawombung in Imphal East.

Buildings, which can accommodate 50 families, are under construction in Top Sintha under Andro assembly constituency.

The Manipur administration has completed a site survey for construction of pre-fabricated houses as interim rehabilitation centres in 12 villages of Ukhrul district. The arrangement is expected to house as many as 2,887 internally displaced families in this district.

OFFICIAL FIGURES

According to official records, more than 50,000 people were displaced from their homes and housed in various temporary shelter camps because of the violence that hit Manipur from May 3, following the rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes.

Since then, various leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others, have appealed for peace.