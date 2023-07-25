Manipur Violence: Govt Partially Restores Internet Service After Nearly 3 Months

The Manipur government lifted restrictions on the use of Broadband internet service with conditions in the violence-hit state.

The internet was suspended in May after the violence broke out. Over 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic clashes in the state since May 3.

This comes as Opposition parties have stepped up protests both inside and outside Parliament over their demand for a statement by the prime minister in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on the Manipur situation.

Earlier this month, a video of two women from Kuki community being paraded naked and sexually assaulted in Manipur has sparked nationwide outrage. The disturbing incident recorded on video took place on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, but went viral on July 19. Seven accused have been arrested in the case.

The violence in Manipur has been going on since May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in Churachandpur district to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

During the march, an armed mob allegedly attacked people of the Meitei community, leading to retaliatory attacks in the valley districts, which escalated throughout the state. The violence has led to more than 160 deaths, and several injuries.

The violence in Manipur began when Kuki clashed with Meitei, over economic, social, and political benefits and quotas given to the tribes.

WHO ARE KUKIS?

Kukis, one of the several hill tribes in India, are an ethnic group inhabiting the North-eastern states of Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Tripura and Nagaland.

The Kukis live mainly in the hills while Churachandpur in Manipur is their stronghold. However, they are also present in significant numbers in Chandel, Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, and Senapati districts of Manipur.

It is believed that Kuki people are native to the Mizo Hills, a mountainous region in the south-eastern part of Mizoram. The community is further divided into 20 sub-tribes.

Thought many people from the Kuki tribe converted into Christianity, especially to Protestantism, in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, they practice local culture and traditions including rituals like animism, animal sacrifices, and traditional festivals to appease their Gods.

WHO ARE MEITEIS?

The Meiteis, who are the dominant ethnic majority in Manipur, are predominantly Hindus and also follow their ancient animist beliefs and practices. They mostly live in the Imphal Valley region and a significant population is settled in the other Indian states of Assam, Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Mizoram.

A small number of the Meiteis, around 8 per cent, are Muslims and are called Meitei Pangals. The Meiteis are more educated and also better represented in business and politics than other tribal groups.