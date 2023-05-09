Manipur: Govt Says Bringing Back Those Who Fled to Myanmar During Clashes; Situation Under Control

While many are returning to their home from the camps after violence broke out in Manipur over Meiteis’ demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, the local administration has found several families moving to neighbouring Myanmar, according to Kuldiep Singh, security advisor to the state and former DG CRPF.

Singh said the government will initiate the process of bringing back families to their home as the situation is under control now.

There are five districts, which are close to the Indo-Myanmar border, and have easy connectivity and few of them are still tense.

Another major concern for the state government is to recover weapons, which were stolen by the locals from the police stations and other places. So far, 215 such weapons have been returned by the locals, Singh confirmed to News18.

Sources also say the number of stolen sophisticated weapons is very high.

According to Singh, local police has registered 208 FIRs and so far more than two dozen have been arrested. “Out of the total 208 FIRs, few of them are murder cases while others are related to rioting. We are taking action against those who are inciting violence," Singh said.

Singh said the police are “encouraging” those who are returning the weapons by not booking them under any section.

Meanwhile, the local administration has initiated the process of moving people from camps to their homes with the help of representatives from Meitei and Kuki communities.

“We have asked representatives of both the groups to help each other in safely escorting them to their houses from the camps. It also reflects that the situation is under control and not all are involved in violence," Singh told News18.

Singh also said of the 38,000 people shifted to the camps, 20,000 have returned to their homes. He said the focus area remains a few districts such as Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Moreh.

Sectarian violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 when people from the Meitei community and the Kuki tribe clashed with each other over the former’s demand for the ST status, leading to the death of at least 54.

The clashes broke out after the Kukis organised a demonstration in 10 hill districts of the state to protest against the Meiteis’ demand.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here