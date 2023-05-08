Manipur: Imphal-Kolkata One Way Airfare Priced at Whopping Rs 20-30,000 as People Rush to Escape Violence

Amid a return rush from the violence-hit state of Manipur, airfares from Imphal to Kolkata are going at six to eight times their usual between Rs 20,000- 30,000 fuelled by a high demand. Thousands of people are reportedly camping outside the airport in Imphal waiting to board flights to return to their respective homes.

Airlines that operate flights between Imphal and Kolkata said all flights were running full, according to a TOI report. Travel agents said it was unlikely for the airfare to come down in the next few because of high demand even as the airlines announced extra flights.

Officials at the Kolkata airport said all flights from Imphal coming to the city were full. Indigo operated two additional flights from Imphal to Kolkata on Saturday and an extra ATR flight on Sunday. All three flights were booked fully.

According to a press release by the Airport Authority of India (AAI), 108 flights operated out of Imphal airport between May 4 and May 6 as stranded residents of other states scurried back to their homes amidst the violence.

Manipur was rocked by clashes that broke out on May 3 between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community, which has displaced thousands of people and killed at least 37 so far. Around 23000 civilians have been rescued from the violence-hit state.

Various state governments made arrangements and operated special flights for the safe evacuation of their people stuck in the strife-torn state.

18 students of West Bengal, who were stranded in Manipur were flown back to Kolkata in a special flight arranged by the state government on Monday. The Andhra Pradesh government has also arranged two special flights on Monday to evacuate as many as 157 students from the state stranded in the state.

The Bihar and the Maharashtra governments will also send a special flight to bring back students of the state stuck in violence-hit Manipur on Monday.

A wary normalcy has prevailed in Manipur as the Indian Army and paramilitary forces worked together to restore peace in the state. The Indian Army on Monday said in a statement that 100 plus columns of Army and Assam Rifles have been working for 96 hours to enhance the surveillance capability in the state.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here