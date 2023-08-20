​Manipur Govt Steps Up Efforts to Tackle Trauma in Relief Camps As Kids Want 'Weapons for Protection'

Growing up amid ethnic conflict, firings, killings, houses set on fire, the children from Manipur staying in relief camps have expressed the desire to get firearms such as AK-56 and AK-47 for protection, according to experts from STAR Education, a flagship programme of the Manipur government’s education department.

At least 10,000 children from the state do not have access to education, with most of them staying in relief camps, according to official estimates. STAR Education officials are working to give better living conditions to children in these camps.

Speaking to News18, Amrita Thingujam, MD, STAR Education, Manipur, said: “In relief camps, children are facing a range of challenges and emotional hardships. Initially, during the early days of the relief outreach, many children were less interactive, likely due to the trauma and stress they experienced from recent clashes and displacement. The aim is to prepare the children for school by instilling essential skills through play-based and activity-based learning approaches. The activities focus on developing language, physical, social and self-care skills, catering to different age groups.”

As time progresses, the engagement levels have improved, with more children participating in the activities and becoming more interactive.

THE CONCERNS

As part of the interactive sessions, the children expressed the desire to get AK-47 and AK-56 for protection. Some have also developed divisive perspectives, harbouring negative sentiments against communities, further deepening the existing divide, said officials.

One of the critical observations is that some of the older children in the camps are still grappling with the realities of displacement, including among other concerns, the gap in their education.

All of these highlight the urgent need to provide psychosocial support to these children, say experts.

THE SOLUTIONS

Thingujam said: “We work with the relief camps to help them connect with psychologists and other NGOs who further have sessions with them. Children are engaged in two kinds of activities — play-based learning for younger children and activity-based learning for older ones.”

In relief camps, a child-friendly space has been thoughtfully established, providing a safe haven for children to express themselves. Recreational sessions and focus group activities are conducted to help them connect, express freely and find solace. Face-to-face interactions provide compassionate support for sharing experiences and concerns, she added.

Sources say this team has been collaborating with the Deputy Commissioners, Education Department and the Zonal Education Offices focusing on children between the ages of 4 to 15. They also collaborate with volunteer organisations and relief centre organisers to extend its support network and intervene through a structured outreach programme to instill skill sets among children and get them ready for when school starts and to establish continuity for learning.

As News18 travelled to the relief camps, most children said they wanted to return home, amid their games of gunfight. Sources say some are joining village forces and trying weapons, which is a concern.

Emotional healing and continuity of education should be the key focus areas, say experts.

Thingujam said: “Continued counselling is necessary to cultivate a compassionate comprehension of one’s historical and societal backdrop. As educators, we’re dedicated to instilling a profoundly empathetic approach to history, along with a focus on building systems and a society that aims for conflict resolution and peace. Collaboration with the Department of Education is essential in incorporating empathy, peace, and conflict studies into the curriculum. Simultaneously, we seek to encourage inter-tribal and communal relations.”

“Additionally, we want to work towards building collaboration, team effort, activities that promote mental wellbeing and peace, as well as mindfulness practices and counselling, all of which should become integral components of the school experience,” she said.

THE PROGRAMME

The System Transformation and Rejuvenation of Education (STAR) Education is a part of the CM’s School Fagathansi Mission under the Government of Manipur to transform the education system of the state through excellence in teaching and learning in classrooms. The programme is being implemented in 253 schools, training 1,172 teachers and impacting 24,290 students across 16 districts of the state in its first year.

Beginning with a select number of relief camps, STAR Education’s outreach has gradually expanded to encompass more camps over time. Currently 37+ camps are being covered.