Manipur Market Survey: Ima Keithel Pays the Price for Violence, Women Traders Await Normalcy | News18 Ground Report

The violence in Manipur has hit Ima market, the largest women-run market in Asia, badly.

As News18 visited the spot, the market, which sold from garments to vegetables to essential commodities, wore a deserted look, with the hundreds of small shops shut for at least a month now.

Savita Rani, who was sitting alone in this market, lamented: “I have two kids. It has been 30 days since the market was opened, when the curfew was relaxed for a few hours. It is problematic for us to get stuff from wholesalers too. We want peace.”

Sticking to her daily routine, Rani comes to the market every day for a few hours, only to be saddened by the tension.

Minu Singh, who runs a shop in the market, echoes Rani’s sentiments. “Manipur has gone five years back. This is our livelihood, where will we go from here? We all are waiting for the situation to be peaceful. Everyone should understand this, but no one is.”

A section of women from Ima market met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and gave a memorandum for peace. After the meeting, their representatives told News18: “Shah told us that Manipur will not be divided and peace will be back. It was good to hear.”

COMPENSATION ANNOUNCED

Shah on Tuesday visited Churachandpur, the scene of some of the worst rioting in the recent ethnic conflict which broke out in Manipur earlier this month, to hold talks with Kuki civil society leaders.

Earlier in the day, the government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to those who died during the ethnic conflict in Manipur. A member of the family of those who died in the rioting will also be provided a job. The compensation amount will be borne equally by the centre and the state, officials said.

Manipur has been hit by ethnic conflict for nearly a month and witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes and firing between militants and security forces on Sunday, after a relative lull for over a fortnight. The death toll from clashes has gone up to 80, officials said.

ALSO READ | ‘We Want Peace’: News18 at Manipur Ground Zero Ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s 4-Day Visit

​Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

top videos

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Inputs from PTI