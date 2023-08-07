Manipur: Markets Open in Imphal As Curfews Get Relaxed, People Hoard in For Essential Supplies

After a few days of complete curfew in Manipur, markets in Imphal reopened on Sunday, after a lull of sales due to violence, protest and fear that loomed the northeastern state.

For the historical Khwairamband Keithel, which is Asia’s largest market run by women five is bustling business time. The market located in the heart of Imphal town starts at four in morning.

It has about 4,000 regular licensed women vendors and these licenses are passed down from generation to generation. Men are not allowed to trade or do business in this market but they are involved in labour work.

Interestingly, every shop can sell only one variety of item here, thereby preventing encroachment into each other’s businesses.

Following the relaxation on curfew, the people in town, predominantly belonging to the Vaishnav Meitei community crowded the market for the essential supplies.

Gun shots, arson and untamed protest have posed a serious challenge to the security agencies engaged in maintaining peace in the frontier state of Manipur.

For the women traders of the famous Ema Market, business has been in doldrums since the Covid days.

The apex body of the Kuki community, the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) has earnestly appealed to the Central government to put an end to the present contention in Manipur.

The Kukis have been incessantly termed as foreigners or illegal immigrants by the state government. Reacting to this, the KIM issued a statement on Monday which said, “The central government must answer now, pronounce us as foreigners or otherwise protect us as true citizens of the country and save us from the raging violence against our people and our land".

The KIM claimed that the Kukis were the ones who have bravely fought alongside Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and were also a part of the first unfurling of the tricolour in the present state of Manipur.

Earlier, the Kuki People’s Alliance had withdrawn its support to the N. Biren Singh government.

In a letter, president of the Kuki People Alliance, Tongmang Haokip wrote to the Governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey regarding the party’s withdrawal from the Biren Singh government. The letter stated that after careful consideration of the current conflagration, the continued support for the incumbent Government of Manipur led by Chief Minister N.Biren Singh is no longer fructuous. It further mentioned that in accordance to that, the support of the KPA to the Government of Manipur has been withdrawn and can be considered null and void.

The letter also mentioned that the KPA has two MLAs in the state assembly, namely Kimneo Hangshing from Saikul assembly constituency and Chinlunthang from Singhat assembly constituency.

Meanwhile Meira Paibis continue their chartered protest demanding the protection of their people and rights.

The state BJP is expected to explain matters more vividly in a press conference that is be held in Imphal on the 8th of August.