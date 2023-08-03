Manipur: Mass Burial Postponed After Centre's Appeal to Kukis; ITLF Keeps 5 Demands Before MHA

The mass burial of 35 dead bodies by the Kuki Zo community in Churachandpur district’s border area Tuibong has been postponed for the time being.

Sources say that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) appealed to the Kuki community that they will look into the burial matter and will do everything to settle it within 7 days.

The Indigenous Tribal Leader Forum (ITLF) came up with a statement which stated, “We had a marathon meeting last night till 4 in the morning due to new development. The MHA requested us to delay the burial for 5 more days and that if we comply with that request we will be allowed to bury in the same location and the government will legalize the land for the burial. This request came from the Mizoram Chief Minister as well."

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) had a long deliberation on the request of the Home Minister to delay the burial for another 5 days with various stakeholders. We have agreed to consider the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs for waiting another 5 days for the burial, provided the following demands are met:

- The legalisation of the burial site in S. Boljang of Churachandpur, Manipur (Dag No. 2022, 2025, 2161 and 2162 of 98-Torbung Lourup of Churachandpur district).

- All Meitei state forces should not be deployed in all hill districts for the safety of the Kuki-Zo communities.

- As the burial will be delayed, the dead bodies of the Kuki-Zo communities that are lying in Imphal should be brought to Lamka (Churachandpur).

- Our political demand - total separation from Manipur should be speeded up.

- The tribal jail inmates in Imphal should be transferred to other states for their safety.

“If the MHA fail to give us this written assurance before the start of the program, we will continue the burial as planned. And if the MHA gives us a written assurance to our demand, we will continue with the program but postpone the burial part," said the ITLF.

Sources say that the land where this burial was supposed to take place was Government land and the state government requested them not to go ahead with the burial in that area due to two reasons. Firstly this is Government land, so mass burial will create controversy. Secondly, this land falls in bordering areas of valleys and hills, which is why this is one of the most communally sensitive areas. Conducting such a burial here would have been very sensitive.

There was strong protest from the Meitei side too. They also did rally in the valley protesting such burials. The administration deployed huge forces in that area and there was apprehension about this program.

Sources say one group of Meitei also reached out in court and the court has put the status quo on this.

In the coming seven days, the tribal community will be applying for this event and sources say that it will be given utmost importance and the Centre will also look into this issue.