Manipur: Miscreant Killed After Security Forces Fire to Thwart 'Looting' of Police Armoury

A miscreant was killed on Tuesday after security forces opened fire at a mob that was allegedly trying to loot a police armoury in Thoubal district of restive Manipur, officials said.

A security force jawan also suffered injuries, they said.

Later, the personnel of the anti-riot Rapid Action Force (RAF) conducted a flag march in the area to restore peace.

The Thoubal district is about 24 km from the state capital Imphal.

The Army and central police forces have been deployed to bring peace in the northeastern state where ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities has continued for two months, leaving over 100 people dead, many injured and a large number of houses and places of worship gutted.