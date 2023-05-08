Manipur: Only ST Status Issue Or Were There Other Reasons Behind Violence? News18 Decodes

Manipur High Court’s order granting the scheduled tribe status (ST) to the majority Meitei community in the state led to a protest by tribals, including Kukis and Nagas, which set off a chain reaction resulting in widespread violence in the state that has claimed more than 30 lives so far. But, is only the High Court order on ST status the reason behind the violence?

The state government had been concerned about the illegal settlers in forests, especially in Churachandpur district where the violence started in the first place. The government had applied a strict approach towards the illegal settlers with constant identity checks in the area for the last six months.

News18 accessed data that shows an exponential increase in the number of villages in the region. In 1969, there were 216 villages in the Churachanpur district, which increased to 544 in 2021. Similarly, in the Kangpokpi district, the number of villages increased from 171 in 1969 to 534 in 2021. In Imphal, however, the number of villages decreased from 181 to 180.

As per the data, the total number of villages in Manipur was reported to be 2788 in 2021.

According to sources, the uneven increase in the number of villages geographically became a cause of concern for the government and led to constant identity checks.

On May 2, a day before the clashes broke out, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted, “Delighted to launch the Facial Recognition System at the airport and Camera mounted Mobile Monitoring Vehicles. With the assistance of technologies such as FRS & Camera mounted Mobile Monitoring Vehicles, our security network will be further strengthened to detect illegal immigrants.”

The increase in illegal migration from across the border also led the state government to expand the identity checks in the hills and forest areas, sources said. However, a section of Hill people alleged that the door-to-door identity check was implemented to target a particular community. They argued that the government should have conducted the security drive earlier in case of illegal migration. People viewed the security crackdown as a way of snatching forest rights from tribals.

“Illegal migrants, if there are, should be taken care of but in the name of the security crackdown, a particular community was being targeted. The government and police failed to handle the violence. The narrative that one section is trying to build is not right," a local told News18 on the condition of anonymity.

On April 24, CM N Biren Singh chaired a presentation by Manipur Population Commission and held discussions on conducting the Statewide household demographic survey. “The State Government is also taking up measures to identify illegal immigrants and protect the indigenous population," the CM tweeted.

Chaired a presentation by Manipur Population Commission at my secretariat.Discussed on conducting the Statewide household demographic survey. The State Government is also taking up measures to identify illegal immigrants & protect the indigenous population. pic.twitter.com/WXmRaJpIew— N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) April 24, 2023

Sources hinted that the people who had issues with this security crackdown might be behind the violence in the state. The identity checks created discontent, which was fielded by some forces leading to violent clashes, sources added.

Life is slowly returning to wary normalcy in Manipur as the Indian Army and paramilitary forces are working together to restore peace in the state in the aftermath of the violence.

