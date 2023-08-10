Manipur: Over 6,500 FIRs in 3 Months, 4,000 Weapons Missing & 75 Murder Cases But Just 1 Forensic Lab to Assist

Over 6,500 cases in three months, close to six lakh ammunition and 4,000 weapons stolen, over 100 deaths and around 75 murder cases — Manipur has been in the throes of violence for more than three months and what has made the job of authorities tougher is the fact that the state has just one forensic science laboratory (FSL) and none at the regional level.

According to data from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Assam has five regional labs, while Odisha has three such labs.

Considering the situation in the state and to speed up investigations, the local police is exploring options to send samples to central FSLs and labs of other states. Officials are also claiming that most of the cases required FSL help for evidence collection and for proper investigation.

“The sensitive cases are with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has a different lab. But, Manipur Police needs FSLs for scientific examination and analysis of the evidence during investigation. In most of the cases, investigation officers have to send sample to such laboratories. Since Manipur has just one, we are planning to send samples to different state labs for speedy investigations. We will prioritise cases and send important ones like murder and attempt to murder to FSL first. A decision will be taken on this soon,” a senior Manipur Police official told News18.

According to the Home Ministry, apart from the facilities in seven Central Forensic Science Laboratories for forensic examination of technical and electronic evidence, cyber forensic-cum-training laboratories have been commissioned in 33 states.

“A total of Rs 6.21 crore, Rs 7.60 crore, Rs 9.11 crore and Rs 25.71 crore have been released/utilised in the years 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively to raise the status of the present forensic laboratories and to establish such new laboratories,” the ministry said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in data shared with the Supreme Court, the Manipur Police said between May and July 30, close to 4,500 cases of arson, 4,694 cases of destruction of property, and 4,148 cases of looting were registered. All are not different cases and multiple sections of IPC have been slapped in single FIRs.

The Supreme Court said there will be 42 teams looking at the cases which have not been transferred to CBI.

“There will be 42 SITs looking at cases which have not been transferred to CBI. These SITs should be supervised by DIG-rank officers from outside Manipur. Each officer will monitor six SITs to see that the investigation is going correctly,” the apex court said.

“Our efforts are to restore a sense of confidence in the rule of law. We will constitute at one level a committee of three former HC judges. This committee will be looking at things apart from investigation — including relief, remedial measures etc.” the court said.