CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Article 35AChandrayaan-3 GhaziabadWest Bengal Blast G20 Summit
Home » India » Manipur: Police Arrests Four Militants of Different Outfits
1-MIN READ

Manipur: Police Arrests Four Militants of Different Outfits

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 11:09 IST

Imphal, India

Six firearms, five cartridges and two explosives were also seized during the operations (Representative Image: ANI)

Six firearms, five cartridges and two explosives were also seized during the operations (Representative Image: ANI)

A total of 129 checkpoints have been erected in various hill and valley districts and 2,027 people were detained for violations

Four militants belonging to different outfits were arrested in separate operations and arms and ammunition were seized from them, police said on Tuesday.

During search operations, police teams nabbed one insurgent each of the NSCN(IM) and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and two overground workers of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) (Lamyanba Khuman faction) from Imphal East and Bishnupur districts, a police statement said.

Six firearms, five cartridges and two explosives were also seized during the operations, it said.

Search operations were conducted by security forces in fringe and vulnerable areas of the five valley districts, it said.

Movement of vehicles along National Highway 37 (Imphal-Silchar Road) is taking place with strict vigil in vulnerable areas and security convoys are being provided in sensitive stretches, the statement said.

A total of 129 checkpoints have been erected in various hill and valley districts and 2,027 people were detained for violations, it added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. manipur
  2. Militants
first published:August 29, 2023, 11:09 IST
last updated:August 29, 2023, 11:09 IST