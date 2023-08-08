Manipur Police Lodges FIR Against Assam Rifles Personnel for Obstruction of Duty

The Manipur Police has now lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against some soldiers from the 9th Battalion of Assam Rifles.

The complaint, filed by Sub-Inspector (SI) Devdas Singh, states that on Saturday morning, police wanted to visit Kutub Wali Masjid in ward number 8 of Kwakta and Pholjang village, but they were stopped by the Assam Rifles personnel, who obstructed the road with a Casper vehicle, thus stopping them from discharging their law-bound duty. Police sources said a suo motu case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

There have been differences between the forces and police over the past three months since the clashes broke out, but the FIR has brought the strain to the fore, said a political expert from Manipur.

On Saturday morning, three Meitis were shot at in Kwakta area of Bishnupur while they were sleeping. Locals allege the Kukis sneaked into their area from Churachandpur and fired at Meitis which led to the casualty. The incident led to clashes in Bishnupur and Imphal.

Moreover, a video of Manipur policemen having an alleged heated discussion with Assam Rifles personnel has gone viral. News18 has not verified the authenticity of the clip.

THE FIR

The policeman has been booked under section 166 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which is for public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person. Singh has also been booked under related sections 186 /189 /341/353/ 506 of the IPC.

The Saturday’s incident has led to various questions from the people of Valley as how the Kukis were allowed to enter the buffer zone.

Sources in the Army said that there might be some differences in sub-tactical level, but the issue has been addressed by Unified Command.​