Manipur Police to Take Stringent Action Against Those Snatching Arms, Ammunition from Security Forces

The Manipur police will take stringent action against those involved in snatching arms and ammunition from security forces in the state, Manipur DGP Rajiv Kumar announced.

This comes after a recent incident took place at the 2nd IRB stationed at Narenseina in Bishnupur district amid the ongoing violence in the northeastern state.

Emphasizing the efforts to restore peace in both hills and valleys, the DGP urged the people of Manipur to cooperate with the security forces, allowing peace to return swiftly.

Kumar also commended the combined efforts of state and central security forces in gradually reducing the loss of life.

The DGP was attending the ceremony of late Tourangbam Rishikumar Singh of the 6th Manipur Rifles battalion held at Manipur Police Memorial pillar, in the 1st Manipur Rifles battalion campus in Old Lambulane, Imphal West.

Singh, aged 43 was deployed at Senjam Chirang, Imphal West when he suffered a bullet injury in his head, suspected to be from a sniper rifle, on Thursday evening.

This happened while he was attempting to evacuate villagers to safety from a militant attack. A village defense volunteer also sustained a minor bullet injury to his ear in this.

The DGP while expressing his condolences, said that it is unfortunate that security personnel have lost their lives during the ongoing clash. He assured that the police department has initiated an inquiry and investigation and hold the perpetrators accountable for this.

During the wreath laying ceremony, garlands and floral tributes were paid to honor late Tourangbam Rishikumar Singh, along with gun salutes from the Manipur Rifles personnel.

Following the ceremony, the mortal remains of Rishikumar were taken to his birthplace for the last rites.

Ministers K Govindas and Heikham Dingo, MLAs Khongbantabam Ibomcha and Surjakumar Okram, high-ranking officers, and family members of the deceased were among those who participated in the ceremony.​