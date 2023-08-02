CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Haryana ViolenceGurugram NewsParliament Monsoon SessionDelhi TrafficJaipur-Mumbai Train Firing
Home » India » Manipur: Security Beefed Up for Mass Burial of Deceased Kukis on August 3
1-MIN READ

Manipur: Security Beefed Up for Mass Burial of Deceased Kukis on August 3

Reported By: Kamalika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 16:47 IST

Manipur, India

Security has been tightened in Manipur. (PTI File)

Security has been tightened in Manipur. (PTI File)

Sources says security has been beefed up in this region, with special vigil to prevent any untoward incident, as Meitis have also raised questions on the location

The mass burial of 30-35 deceased from the Kuki community will be held in Manipur on Thursday.

The Indigenous Tribal Leader Forum (ITLF) will carry out the burial near Sericulture farm, Buljang village, Churachandpur. The area is communally sensitive area and is almost in the boundary of the clashing two communities, Kukis and Meitis. While it is owned by the government, the authorities have requested that the spot be changed to some other place they are willing to arrange. The ITLF, however, is unlikely to give in.

Speaking to News18, Ginza Vualzong said, “We will give salute to our martyrs. We will carry out at the burials at the spot only. We might postpone the plan only if the Central Government steps in.”

Sources says security has been beefed up in this region, with special vigil to prevent any untoward incident, as Meitis have also raised questions on the location.

The border areas are among the most sensitive, with Kangwahi seeing firing even on Wednesday.

About the Author
Kamalika Sengupta
Kamalika Sengupta, Editor, Digital East of News18, is a multilingual journalist with 16 years of experience in covering the northeast, with specialisa...Read More
Tags:
  1. manipur
first published:August 02, 2023, 16:47 IST
last updated:August 02, 2023, 16:47 IST