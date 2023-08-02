Manipur: Security Beefed Up for Mass Burial of Deceased Kukis on August 3

The mass burial of 30-35 deceased from the Kuki community will be held in Manipur on Thursday.

The Indigenous Tribal Leader Forum (ITLF) will carry out the burial near Sericulture farm, Buljang village, Churachandpur. The area is communally sensitive area and is almost in the boundary of the clashing two communities, Kukis and Meitis. While it is owned by the government, the authorities have requested that the spot be changed to some other place they are willing to arrange. The ITLF, however, is unlikely to give in.

Speaking to News18, Ginza Vualzong said, “We will give salute to our martyrs. We will carry out at the burials at the spot only. We might postpone the plan only if the Central Government steps in.”

Sources says security has been beefed up in this region, with special vigil to prevent any untoward incident, as Meitis have also raised questions on the location.

The border areas are among the most sensitive, with Kangwahi seeing firing even on Wednesday.