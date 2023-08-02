Manipur: Three Central Schemes Taking Care of Needs of Women, Children in Violence-hit State, Rajya Sabha Told

Three centrally sponsored schemes for women are being implemented in Manipur, women and child development minister Smriti Irani told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday in response to a question on the condition of women and children in the violence-hit state. The minister said these three schemes are looking into the nutritional requirements, safety, security, protection and welfare of women and children in the country.

The three schemes are: Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 for improving nutrition indicators; Mission Shakti for safety, protection and empowerment of women; and Mission Vatsalya for protection and welfare of children.

The information comes after the Manipur video case, in which two tribal women were paraded naked and allegedly sexually assaulted on May 4, a day after ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state. The opposition parties have moved a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led central government, the debate for which will take place next week.

Highlighting the situation on ground in Manipur, Irani further stated that under the Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 schemes, 11,509 anganwaidis are operational in the state providing support to pregnant women and lactating mothers as well as children under the age of six. Services include supplementary nutrition, immunisation, health checkups, preschool and non-formal education as well as nutrition and health education.

“As informed by the government of Manipur, it is providing safe and hygienic accommodation to pregnant and lactating mothers by linking them with shakti sadan homes and integrated child development scheme… A guideline has been issued by the state government for setting up and operation of relief camps. Besides, the shakti sadan team under Mission Shakti is also providing nutritional requirements besides shelter to pregnant women and to women in distress,” the minister said in her reply.

The ministry further said under Mission Shakti, 16 one stop centres (OSC), 45 shakti sadans (integrated relief and rehabilitation home for women), 15 sakhi niwas (working women’s hostels) are functional in Manipur.

“The Government of India has also set up a dedicated non-lapsable fund called ‘Nirbhaya Fund’. Under the Nirbhaya Fund, a total of 42 projects have been apprised in all states/UTs, including Manipur; these have emergency response support system, central victim compensation fund, central forensic science lab, provision of CCTV cameras at railway stations and bus stops, Nirbhaya shelter home, cyber crime prevention against women and children,” the reply mentioned.

The Centre also said under Mission Vatsalya, the child protection scheme (CPS) has been strengthened for better outreach and protection of children in need as well as care, support and sustenance of children in difficult circumstances. Under the scheme, 86 childcare Institutions are functioning in Manipur.

The minister further said several steps have been taken by the Manipur government for the protection of women and children in the state affected by conflict.

Here are some of the services being provided to women and children by the state government:

Psychosocial support by counsellors for women at one stop centres and other support services via shakti sadans.

Counselling services to children via counsellors of child care institutions (CCIs) under the supervision of district child protection units (DCPUs)

Manipur State Health Mission has been providing counselling services to women and children

A helpline – 181 – has been providing services to women in distress

The state has also started a grievance helpline – IVRS toll-free number 1800 309 0931 – for people staying in camps to lodge their grievances.

The violence in Manipur, which has been ongoing for the past three months, has resulted in the displacement of hundreds, including many who have lost their homes and families. The state government has deputed officials to identify children separated from their families and then reunite them.