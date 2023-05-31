Manipur Unrest: Stolen Weapons Likely Supplied to Myanmar-Based Militant Groups, Fear Central Agencies

As Manipur reels under ethnic unrest due to clashes between Meitei and Kuki tribes, and incidents of loot and arson reported in the last few weeks, the central agencies and local administration fear that some of the stolen weapons have been likely supplied to Myanmar-based banned militant groups.

Top sources have confirmed that the administration expects at least 4,000 weapons to be missing but the quantity of ammunition has not been figured out.

Sources have also said warehouses, armouries of various forces and reserve battalions have been looted and the actual estimation of the total number of weapons will be completed after a few weeks.

A senior official told News18 that the looted weapons include sophisticated AK series guns, M16 rifles, submachine guns, carbines and latest pistols.

“It is feared, and, chances are also high, that some of the looted weapons have been supplied to Myanmar-based militant groups. For any community, it is not possible to hide or keep 4,000 weapons. Inputs have also been received that Myanmar groups may have got some of them which they are using to disturb law and order in the state and target forces,” a top official from Manipur told News18.

Another central intelligence agency officer said since the Manipur border is porous, it is expected that some of the weapons have been already handed over to these groups.

Also, it has come to the notice of the agencies that some of the groups inciting violence in the state are in touch with the militant groups and have also sent a few members to Myanmar when the clashes took place.

The Army in a statement on Monday said troops have recovered one INSAS Rifle with a magazine, 60 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, one Chinese hand grenade and one detonator during the checking. It also averted a major incident, the Army said. Also, 25 accused were arrested with arms from different regions ahead of home minister Amit Shah’s visit on Tuesday.

“On May 28, at 7:30 pm, one Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) noticed a suspected Maruti Alto car approaching with four passengers. On being stopped, the miscreants got down from the car and attempted to flee into by-lanes of the colony. Responding to specific intelligence about armed miscreants venturing openly with the intention to carry out an attack on security forces in the area of City Convention Centre, Imphal East District, the Army mobilised three columns on May 28 to establish multiple Mobile Vehicle Check Posts(MVCP) in the area and apprehend the miscreants,” the statement read.

A High-Level Inquiry Likely

Union home minister Amit Shah held several meetings with local groups, security forces, army and political parties in Manipur on Tuesday, and it is expected the Centre may order a high-level inquiry, which has been by the locals.

Sources said the central government may soon announce a panel to probe what triggered the clashes and the role of leaders and police in the matter.

Rehabilitation and Assistance for the Victims

top videos

Senior officials in Manipur also said the state government, with the help of the Centre, will initiate rehabilitation and assistance for the victims who have suffered in the violence.

It is expected that the central government will provide relief and monetary assistance to the victims through the state government.