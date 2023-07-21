Manipur Video Case: All 4 Accused Sent to 11-day Police Custody

Manipur Police on Friday said all four accused, who were arrested in connection with a viral video of two women being paraded naked in the violence-hit state, were sent to 11-day police custody.

The incident seen in the 26-second video took place in a Manipur village on May 4, a day after violence broke out in the state against the demand for ST status by Meiteis.

The video surfaced online on July 19 after the internet ban in the northeastern state was lifted, sparking nationwide outrage. Four persons were arrested in connection with the incident on Thursday.

More than 160 people have lost their lives and several others have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3.