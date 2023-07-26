Manipur Video: ‘We Have Expelled Him from Community, But What About Our Women?’ Ask Villagers

As one enters Nongpok Sekmai area where the house of one of main accused in the Manipur video case where two women were paraded naked in the streets by a mob, one can feel something uncanny.

From Thoubal, the main road leads to Nongpok Sekmai, where long pipes, used for development work, have been set up to block the road, along with village civilian bunkers – which have become a common sight in Manipur.

As one goes to Nongpok Meira Paibi, Meitei women group keeps a check whoever is entering the village. Around 4 km from Nongpok police station is the house of the main accused.

The main accused, Huirem Herodas Meitei, 32, is seen wearing a green T-shirt standing next to a woman. Tension in the area is palpable.

As News18 goes inside the Meira Paibi village, S Surna Leima tells News 18, “We are ashamed that this person is from our community. He and everyone related to him have been expelled from the community and we have also burnt down his house because whatever he has done is wrong. We always stand by the truth. At the same time, we have questions that there are atrocities on our women by the other side. Have their boys ever been punished?”

Not only Surna, the village leader, Rohit Singh, said, “We give respect to all, people are saying a lot of things but we did not know he was such a bad person. The moment we came to know we expelled him from the village. The area where the incident took place is in the border zone.”

It was clear that the villagers were ashamed of his act and also unhappy that the area has earned a bad name.

The local officer in charge (OC) has been suspended, and locals feel he did his duty during the day of the incident but it was impossible for him to control the crowd.

So far, seven men have been arrested in connection with the horrific video which shows two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) alleged that the incident took place on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, 35 km from the state capital of Imphal. The first arrest was made on July 20.

The horrific incident took place a day after violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki tribes, following the Meitei’s demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status. The violence in the north-eastern state has so far claimed the lives of over 120 people and displaced thousands.