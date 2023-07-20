Manipur Video: Politicians to Film Stars, India Reacts to Viral Clip of Women Paraded Naked; CM Promises Capital Punishment

The May 4 video of two women in Manipur being paraded naked has sparked a massive outcry in the country with both political leaders as well as top film stars to the heinous act. The video depicted a distressing incident where a few men from one community paraded two naked women from another warring community. This shocking video circulated just before the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) declared their intention to hold a protest march on Thursday to draw attention to their plight. Let’s look At Some of the Updates Shaken & Disgusted, Tweets Akshay Kumar

Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 20, 2023

Shocked, Smriti Irani Speaks To Manipur CM

The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM @NBirenSingh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway & assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice.— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 19, 2023

INDIA Will Not Stay Silent While Idea of India Being Attacked in Manipur: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday over the situation in Manipur and said “INDIA will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked" in the northeastern state. Gandhi’s remarks came after a video shot on May 4 surfaced on Wednesday, showing two women being paraded naked in ethnic violence-hit Manipur.

PM’s silence and inaction has led Manipur into anarchy.INDIA will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked in Manipur. We stand with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way forward. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 19, 2023

Police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unidentified armed miscreants. “PM’s silence and inaction has led Manipur into anarchy. INDIA will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked in Manipur," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Shameful, Condemnable: Kejriwal on Attack on Women in Manipur

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday condemned the parading of two women naked in ethnic violence-hit Manipur, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay attention to the prevailing situation in the state and ensure strict action to the culprits.

The reaction comes after a video shot on May 4 surfaced on Wednesday, showing the two women being paraded naked in the northeastern state.

“The incident in Manipur is very shameful and condemnable. This kind of heinous act cannot be tolerated in Indian society,” Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, said in a tweet in Hindi.

‘Crime Against Humanity’: Manipur CM on Video of 2 Women Paraded

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday reacted to the May 4 video of two women being “paraded naked" on a road allegedly by a group of men and assured capital punishment for those involved.

Speaking to CNN-News18, he said, “It is a crime against humanity and if found true, the state government will leave no stone unturned to nab the culprits and give them capital punishment. It is a heinous crime and I condemn it strongly."